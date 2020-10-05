THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Fire Rescue and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2084 have teamed to raise awareness of breast cancer. Firefighters will wear and sell commemorative T-shirts throughout October promoting the slogan "Never Give Up – Fight For A Cure" to help raise awareness of the battle faced by many across the country. Proceeds of the sales will benefit the IAFF, a labor union representing professional firefighters and emergency services personnel.
“It is nearly impossible to find a person who does not know someone who has been stricken with the disease,” Thomasville Fire Rescue Capt. Mark Stephens said in a news release. “We are honored to play a small little part to help bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer.”
According to Stephens, firefighters are not exempt from the battle against breast cancer.
“Research tells us that firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population in the U.S,” he said. “Firefighters exposed to carcinogens and other chemicals while on the job are disproportionately diagnosed with breast cancer. It is one of the many cancers linked to the work we do.”
The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. after skin cancer. It estimates that there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.
“In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.,” Stephens said. “Statistics tell us that a man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 883. However, by the end of 2020, more than 2,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.
“Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will benefit our Community Risk Reduction Program of the Local 2084. These funds will be reinvested into our community through the purchase of smoke alarms and batteries for our smoke alarm program that provides free inspections and installations for our local citizens.”
Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts are for sale while supplies last at Fire Station No. 1, located at 100 South Crawford St. The short-sleeved T-shirts cost $15, cash or check only, and are available in men’s sizes small through two extra-large. For more information about purchasing a TFR Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt, call (229) 227-4099.
