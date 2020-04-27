THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Fire Rescue will soon launch new technology that will enhance the response from public safety personnel to calls for help from Thomasville citizens. Community Connect, provided by technology partner First Due, is an online application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible.
The secure and easy-to-use platform will allow residents to share critical information about their household in order to help first responders and emergency service personnel to respond more efficiently and effectively to incidents that occur in their homes and during times of major disasters.
“When answering residential calls for assistance, there is often critical information that would benefit public safety to know as we respond to an incident,” interim Fire Chief Tim Connell said in a news release. “Letting us know information such as who the best point of contact is in case of an emergency, whether anyone in the home has special needs or even if there are pets in the home, can greatly enhance the service we provide to our community.”
To participate in the Community Connect program, residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information, which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residents within Community Connect are 100% secure and used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations. Community Connect allows residents to decide which information they feel comfortable sharing.
“Having this information at the time a call is dispatched will help us be better prepared to serve our citizens in the most effective way possible when it matters most,” Connell said.
Community Connect is now available on the Thomasville Fire Rescue page on the city of Thomasville’s website, Thomasville.org, for residents to create household profiles and begin using the service.
“We are always looking for ways to better serve our citizens," Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Greg Owens said. "Community Connect is a free, secure, and easy-to-use platform that allows you to share critical information about your residence. By providing information about your household that you feel is important for us to know at the time of an emergency, we can ensure you and everything your care about are protected to the best of our ability.”
Residents can find a link to sign up their household for Community Connect on the Thomasville Fire Rescue page on the city of Thomasville’s website, Thomasville.org. They may create an account, then enter their family’s unique information. For more information about Community Connect and what it can do for city households, call (229) 227-4099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.