THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville and Thomasville Fire Rescue will recognize National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10. Fire Prevention Week has been observed publicly since 1922 and was officially proclaimed for national observance in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge. Fire Prevention Week remains the longest-running public health observance in the United States.
This year’s theme is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." The campaign works to educate citizens about the simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe in the kitchen.
“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States,” Thomasville Fire Rescue Chief Tim Connell said in a news release. “Nearly half of all reported home fires started in the kitchen, with two-thirds of home cooking fires starting with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.”
Before serving a meal, it’s essential to serve up fire safety in the kitchen.
“Cooking fires can easily be prevented,” Connell said. “Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or boiling. If you must leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove. If a small grease fire starts, slide a lid over the pan to smother the flame, turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
In a typical home fire, you may only have one or two minutes to escape. Your family having a plan in place can ensure everyone has enough time to escape the home safely and without injury."
The fire chief also encouraged the community to check their smoke alarms regularly.
“TFR can install smoke alarms at no charge in your home,” Connell said. “Working smoke alarms are proven to save lives. When one to two minutes can make the difference between escaping safely or suffering injuries or death due to a house fire, preparation is key.”
Citizens are advised to check their smoke alarms and change the batteries twice each year in line with Daylight Savings Time.
“Now is a great time to check your alarms to be sure they are operating correctly,” Connell said.
TFR provides Thomasville residents free home smoke alarm inspections and installations. For more information, visit Thomasville.org or call (229) 227-4099.
