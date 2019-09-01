Thomasville Fire Rescue plans annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

THOMASVILLE — On Sept. 11, 2001, more than 3,000 people lost their lives during terrorist attacks involving aircrafts aimed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a thwarted attempt that crashed in Pennsylvania.
Of the lives lost, 343 were firefighters, 63 were police officers and eight were emergency medical technicians. Each year on Sept. 11, Thomasville remembers those fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice with a memorial stair climb in their honor.
The event is held at the Thomas County Jackets Nest Football Stadium. There will be two sessions, one beginning at 5:30 a.m. and an afternoon session beginning at 4 o’clock.
“The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb encourages participants to climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories that made up the World Trade Centers,” Marshall Green, fire rescue captain with the city of Thomasville and president of the Thomasville Professional Firefighters Association Local 2084, said. “The stair climb is representative of the rescue mission many firefighters and first responders made, but never returned from.
“We dedicate ourselves to never forgetting those courageous men and women who ran headlong into danger and sacrificed their lives in an attempt to rescue those trapped inside the towers before they tragically collapsed. We hope that the community will join us in honoring these brave first responders.”
This year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sponsors include Thomasville Fire Rescue, Thomasville Professional Firefighters Association Local 2084, CNSNext, Thomasville YMCA, Ponder’s, Synovus Bank, Thomasville Toyota, Thomasville Ford, Bobby Dollar Appliance Consultants, Key South Realty, Thomasville Physical Therapy and Allgood Screen Printing.
“With the help of our area sponsors, we are able to bring the community together in remembrance of those who lost their lives in selfless acts of bravery,” Green said.
The stair climb includes a run, beginning at 7 a.m., from Station 1 on Crawford Street to the Jackets Nest Stadium. The flag will be transported from the station to the stadium, and community members are encouraged to join in.
All events are open to first responders throughout the southwest Georgia region, as well as citizens wishing to participate. Pre-registration is available at the Everett-Milton YMCA or online at ymca-thomasville.org.
The cost is $20 and children 10 and under are free. All proceeds from the event will go toward funding the completion of the 9/11 memorial located in front of Thomasville Fire Rescue Station 1.