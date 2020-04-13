THOMASVILLE -- Thomasville Fire Rescue recently purchased state-of-the-art equipment that will assist with efforts to reduce the exposure of firefighters to cancer-causing agents in their turnout gear. The purchases of Extractor washing machines and Firehouse Express Dryers in fire stations provides a specialized system that meets standards set by the National Fire Protection Association for removing the majority of carcinogens and particulates in turnout gear.
TFR Interim Fire Chief Tim Connell said he believes that the long-term protection of his firefighters is of grave importance.
“It is critical to be proactive in preventing cancer among firefighters,” he said. “Research tells us that firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population in the U.S.”
Connell said he believes that purchasing the Extractors and Express Dryers is another major step in TFR’s continued efforts to protect their firefighters from long-term health issues through the maintenance of their gear.
“The combination of the two specialized machines will extract higher levels of cancer-causing agents while maintaining critical materials in the outer shell of their gear,” he said.
Prior to the addition of the dryers, crews would hang their turnout gear to dry, exposing them to ultraviolet rays that deteriorate and break down the protective elements of turnout gear.
“These pieces of equipment, along with our decontamination policy that applies to the care of turnout gear after leaving the scene of a working fire, will better align us with NFPA standards,” Connell said.
The NFPA Code 1581 provides fire departments with the minimum requirements for an infection control program in order to limit the potential of an infectious exposure to members while performing their daily duties.
“This code provides us the necessary guidance in order to create a safer workplace for our fire fighters," Connell said.
Through this code, fire departments have implemented a holistic approach to the risk management of their most valued assets, their firefighters.
“The requirements include items such as having a written policy, assigning an infection control officer, providing training for staff and meeting specific fire department engine bay standards,” Connell said. “All of this is designed to be sure that we are protecting our firefighters to the greatest extent possible.”
TFR is following guidance and using valuable available resources from agencies such as the NFPA and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network to protect its firefighters.
“The standards are continually evolving as more research is conducted on the contributions that job-related exposures have in chronic illnesses,” Connell said. “With the excellent information available to us, we can continue our top priority of protecting our firefighters.”
