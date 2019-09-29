THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Fire Rescue has reopened Fire Station 2 after it was closed for renovations earlier this summer. TFR firefighters, Thomas County Fire Rescue firefighters and Thomas County EMS staff began staffing Station 2 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. last week. While the final renovations are being completed, TFR staff will continue to have overnight accommodations at Station 1. Renovations are expected to be completed by mid-October, after which Station 2 will return to 24-hour operations.
TFR will host an open house in mid- to late-October for the community to see the newly renovated station.
“The open house will give our community a chance to come out, learn fire safety prevention tips, see some demonstrations, learn what it takes to work in the fire service and see the repairs that have been completed at Station 2,” Fire Marshall Tim Connell said in a news release. “It will also be a time when our community can come together to meet our local firefighters, Thomasville Police Department officers and Thomas County EMS staff.”
Fire Station 2 serves not only as TFR’s training facility, it is also recognized as a state training facility.
“Station 2 has been recognized as a Bluecard Training facility and was the first in the state of Georgia to achieve the distinction,” Fire Chief Chris Bowman said. “This means that our local fire station is an incident command training site that is recognized nationally and internationally by the fire service. It is endorsed by the International Society of Fire Service Instructors, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Fire Department Safety Officers Association and the Center for Public Safety Excellence.”
Bowman said that because of Station 2’s importance as a state and national training facility, it was crucial that the needed repairs to the facility be completed as quickly as possible so that the South Pinetree station could be returned to service. To accomplish this, it was necessary to temporarily reassign fire personnel to the centrally located downtown fire station on Crawford Street.
During the project’s construction, personnel responded to calls from Station 1, which allowed TFR to remain well within recommended guidelines for call response. Bowman said that personnel were re-assigned back to Station 2 beginning on Sept. 26.