stair climb.jpg

Thomasville Fire Rescue will host its annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 9 as a way to honor 9-11 victims and reflect on that day.

 Special Photo: City of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE – It’s been more than 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Stonycreek Township, Penn., that caused the deaths of more than 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters, 63 police officers, and eight emergency medical technicians. On Sept. 9, Thomasville Fire Rescue will host its annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb as a way to honor the victims and reflect on that day.

The stair climb allows participants to climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Each participant will carry with them the photo and name of one fallen hero that will be provided by event organizers.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.