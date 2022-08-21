THOMASVILLE – It’s been more than 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Stonycreek Township, Penn., that caused the deaths of more than 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters, 63 police officers, and eight emergency medical technicians. On Sept. 9, Thomasville Fire Rescue will host its annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb as a way to honor the victims and reflect on that day.
The stair climb allows participants to climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Each participant will carry with them the photo and name of one fallen hero that will be provided by event organizers.
“Our focus is remembrance,” Thomasville Fire Rescue Capt. Marshall Green said. “It’s an opportunity to come together as a community and never forget the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The event also represents the heroic journey first responders made to save others.
“Many of our firefighters complete the event wearing their full gear as a way to pay tribute,” Green noted. “Firefighters that day were wearing upwards of 100 pounds in equipment while climbing the Twin Towers, and we want to respect and remember that.”
The climb will take place at the Thomas County Jackets Nest Football Stadium and is sponsored by the city of Thomasville, CNSNext, Thomasville Fire Rescue, the Thomasville Professional Firefighters Association, and the Thomasville YMCA. Participants are encouraged to complete the course at their own pace, anytime between 5 a.m. and noon. A schedule of events includes:
5 a.m. -- Memorial climb registration begins
8 a.m. -- Start climbing
8:30 a.m. -- Runners with the American flag enter
8:46 a.m. -- Posting of colors, prayer and memorial ceremony
9:03 a.m. -- Moment of silence, observe time first plane struck the North Tower
9:07 a.m. -- Moment of silence, observe time second plane struck the South Tower
9:59 a.m. -- Moment of silence, observe time Fight 77 Struck the Pentagon
10:03 a.m. -- Moment of silence, observe time of fall of South Tower
10:29 a.m. -- Moment of silence, observe time of crash of Flight 93
noon -- Moment of silence, observe time of fall of North Tower; end of stair climb
Pre-registration currently is underway at the Everett-Milton YMCA or online at ymca-thomasville.org. The cost is $20, and children 10 and under are free. Proceeds from the event are given to charities that benefit the families directly affected by 9-11.
For more information, contact Thomasville Fire Rescue at (229) 227-4099.
