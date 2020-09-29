THOMASVILLE – An expansion of the Thomasville/Thomas County Municipal Solid Waste Landfill is nearing completion at the nearly 600-acre land parcel. The construction of an additional cell for solid waste disposal is expected to be completed in mid- to late-October at an anticipated cost of approximately $4 million.
“The discussions regarding construction of Cell 5 began back in 2018,” Executive Director of Public Utilities Chris White said. “As existing cells near full capacity, it becomes necessary to construct additional cells for disposal of solid waste.”
According to Assistant Solid Waste and Landfill Superintendent Lee Thomas, the preparation for the construction of a cell requires multiple steps to ensure compliance with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
“Overburdened soil of the pre-permitted area is removed to bring the level down to a sub-grade,” Thomas said. “The subgrade area is then covered by a 2-foot layer of compacted soil before the installation of a 60-mil plastic liner. An additional layer of geo fabric material is installed over the liner for added protection. Leachate drain lines are added before a final layer of 2-foot compacted soil is placed over the liner.”
The construction contract for the landfill's Cell 5 project was awarded by the Thomasville City Council to Peed Brothers Construction of Butler in September of 2019.
“Peed Brothers is a licensed utility contractor with over 70 years of experience servicing Florida and Georgia,” White said. “They have been constructing landfills since 1988, during which time they have worked with various counties throughout the state.”
“Construction preparation began at the end of 2019 and is nearing completion,” Thomas added. “In addition to extending the life expectancy of the landfill, this project will increase the disposal efficiency of solid waste by our Solid Waste Department, along with the numerous waste transporting companies that contract with the landfill.”
For more information about the Thomasville-Thomas County Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, call (229) 225-4316.
