THOMASVILLE – Rising summer temperatures can result in higher-than-normal monthly utility bills. With that in mind, the city of Thomasville will host "Let’s Discuss … Hot Tips for Keeping Your Energy Bills Low This Summer" on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Harper Elementary School Gymnasium located at 520 Fletcher St. Organizers say that this Let’s Discuss session will provide customers with easy, effective and inexpensive ways to increase home energy efficiency and help reduce utility costs.
“The Let’s Discuss series is an opportunity for citizens to get an in-depth look at important topics such as economic vitality, capital improvement projects, or in this case, energy efficiency tips,” Sherri Cain, the city's public outreach manager, said. “This is valuable information that can save our customers money. Most of the tips we will discuss can be implemented with little or no associated costs. For example, did you know that 78 degrees is the optimal energy efficiency setting for your home thermostat in the summer? Adjusting your thermostat accordingly can save you money.”
The event also will focus on ways the city of Thomasville provides support for customers looking to save money.
“The city offers free in-home energy checkups for our customers,” Stephan Thompson, energy services advisor, said. “During these checkups, we look for ways to optimize energy efficiency in the customer’s home, such as examining the insulation, windows, appliances and more. A personalized recommendation is created that can guide the customer toward necessary changes that can help them save money.”
In addition to energy checkups, on-bill financing, budget billing, CHIP grants and more will be discussed.
“The city offers our customers a wide variety of options that can be implemented to help better manage energy usage and ultimately help reduce their utility bill,” Cain said. “We are happy to work with our customers to identify cost-saving measures that could noticeably lower their monthly utility bill.”
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the Let’s Discuss series, contact Cain at (229) 227-4154 or visit Thomasville.org.
