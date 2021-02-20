THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Police Department Detective Lisa Maxwell was recently honored by the United States Secret Service with the award for Top Forensic Examiner in 2019.
The annual recognition is awarded to the top 50 digital forensic expert examiners in the nation.
“It is my honor to receive this recognition from the Secret Service for my digital forensics efforts throughout the 2019-2020 calendar year,” Maxwell said in a news release. “I am humbled to receive this honor for the third time, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve our region in this specialized fashion.”
Maxwell has been with Thomasville Police Department since 1999 and joined the USSS task force in 2013. She covers all of southwest Georgia, from Perry to the north, Eufaula to the west, and Waycross to the east. Covering such a large territory has allowed her to become one of the top USSS forensic investigators in the nation.
During the 2019-20-year, Maxwell was No. 12 in the country in terms of the number of devices and data she processed.
“Evidence is always left behind," she said. "There is almost always a trail to follow, be it on smartphones, computers or other devices. It does not matter if the material has been deleted or even if a device was destroyed; everyone leaves a digital footprint.”
Throughout her career as a digital forensics examiner, Maxwell has assisted in cases involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Each case I work creates a different challenge to uncover evidence that brings justice to victims and potentially saves lives,” she said. “The work is often dark and involves crimes including harassment, stalking, assault, child exploitation, child pornography and even homicide. Through dedication, training, and hard work, I feel blessed to positively contribute to the safety and security of our community and surrounding areas.”
“Detective Maxwell’s expertise and skill in the area of digital forensic science is invaluable to our department and the region,” Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney said. “Her work and commitment to the science make our region and the Thomasville community safer. Maxwell is an asset to our team and constantly represents the department in an extraordinary fashion. She is truly deserving of this honor.”
For more information about Maxwell’s accomplishments or general information about the Thomasville Police Department, call the non-emergency line at (229) 227-3249.
