THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department recently welcomed a new member to the family. Apollo, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, is the latest K-9 recruit assigned to serve and protect the Thomasville community. He replaces K-9 Tank, who retired in November of 2020 after six years of service to TPD.
“We are thrilled to welcome K-9 Apollo to the TPD family,” Chief John Letteney said in a news release. “I am confident that Police Officer Leonard Angel and K-9 Apollo will form an exceptional team and that the duo will serve our community well.”
Angel, a four-year veteran of TPD, said he is excited about the journey and relationship building that lies ahead for the duo.
“I plan to continue to learn and grow with Apollo,” Angel said. “Apollo is my first K-9, and I am his first handler. I am looking forward to working daily to strengthen our bond, and I am confident that he will go above and beyond to serve the citizens of Thomasville."
K-9 Apollo was purchased on June 23, 2021, from Southern State K-9 in Hattiesburg, Miss.
“The purchase was made possible through a $15,000 donation from the William Howard Flowers Jr. Foundation Inc.,” Letteney said. “We are extremely appreciative of the donation which assisted with the costs associated with the purchase and training of Apollo.”
Apollo was one of several prospective canines available to TPD personnel.
“I chose him because he exhibits a deliberate search method, and he is methodical when searching for substances such as narcotics or people,” Angel said. “The assistance of Corporal Brandon Kent was invaluable to the selection process. He provided necessary knowledge and experience to identify a canine that meets the goals of our program.”
Officer Angel and Apollo will comprise the third canine unit to be in active service with TPD.
In order to serve as a K-9 Handler, Angel was required to successfully achieve K-9 certification. He said he is proud to serve the community with his K-9.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” he said. “In a very short time, I have already built an indescribable bond with Apollo. I know that on every call to which I respond, I will have a partner that is prepared to assist me while serving and protecting this wonderful community.”
