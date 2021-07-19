THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department recently held a ceremony that honored promotions and welcomed newest recruits. During the event, Jason Baldwin and Jabar Dunbar were promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Rusty Evans and Terrell Rogers were sworn in as TPD’s newest officers. The ceremony was attended by members of the Thomasville City Council, family, friends, colleagues and city of Thomasville leadership.
“The sunny South Georgia skies were shining on the future of our TPD leadership today at The Ritz Amphitheater,” TPD Chief John Letteney said. “These four men understand the mission of the city of Thomasville and TPD, and understand the leadership and responsibility that is expected of them while serving our community.”
Letteney said that combined, the newly promoted Baldwin and Dunbar have served the community and TPD for nearly 30 years.
“Lieutenants Baldwin and Dunbar have both earned their promotions by displaying consistent professionalism and commitment to our community throughout their years of service,” the TPD chief said.
Baldwin began his career with TPD in 2006 as a patrol officer and has served as a field training officer, a member of the bike team and the SWAT team, and most recently as sergeant of a patrol shift.
“Lt. Baldwin is well-respected by his peers as well as the younger officers,” Letteney said. “Not only has he honorably served with TPD, but he has also served his country in the U.S. Army. Lt. Baldwin has dedicated his life to serving others.”
Dunbar has been a member of TPD since 2008. During his service, he has worked in a variety of roles, including patrol, narcotics, investigations, bike team and, most recently, as community relations supervisor, where he oversaw the School Resource Officer program.
“Lt. Dunbar is a popular figure in the community,” Letteney said. “His work as Community Relations Supervisor has been impeccable and has played a major role in our community policing philosophy. We are thankful for his many efforts to create community partnerships for TPD.”
According to Letteney, the swearing-in of new officers is a symbolic ending to the grueling 12-week police academy that officers must successfully pass before entering field training.
“Reciting the Oath of Honor in front of family and friends, and the pinning of the badge by your spouse, is amongst the most cherished traditions of law enforcement," Letteny said. "It serves as a symbol that reminds the officers of the support their family will provide throughout their careers. They will now enter the field training stage where they can begin to apply some of the education from the academy while working side by side with seasoned officers who will teach and guide them on the procedures we apply during the wide variety of calls that comprise daily public safety work.
“I am proud of the accomplishments of these men, and I’m looking forward to seeing their leadership abilities being challenged, enhanced, and put to good use in serving our community. It is because of officers such as these and many others that our community is a safe and very special place to live. It is my honor to lead such great role models and committed individuals.”
For more information about the Thomasville Police Department, visit Thomasville.org or TPD’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ThomasvillePoliceDepartment.
