THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed.
The new website was developed in partnership with Crimewatch Technologies and is part of the Crimewatch Network (crimewatch.net), providing an online tool for direct public access.
“Our new website enhances opportunities to communicate with the public by streamlining crime and public safety information,” Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, said in a news release. “Information can be shared across multiple platforms to facilitate communication and engage with citizens.”
The new website provides opportunities to:
· Sign up for a free account to receive e-mail alerts regarding crime committed in certain areas;
· Submit a tip to local law enforcement;
· View recent arrests and “most wanted” lists;
· Register camera and alarm systems;
· Share information with others through social media;
· Get connected with resources and services.
The new Thomasville Police Department website can be found at ThomasvillePoliceGA.org or accessed through Thomasville.org, the city of Thomasville’s website. The Crimewatch mobile app can also be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Android App Store.
“The addition of the mobile app allows for quick reporting of law enforcement information in case you’re away from a desktop computer and see something happening that needs reporting,” Thomasville Police Department Cpl. Crystal Parker said.
Parker and other Thomasville Police Department staff have been working since January on the new website launch to ensure it provides the most up-to-date information for the community. For more information, visit ThomasvillePoliceGA.org or contact (229) 227-3249.
