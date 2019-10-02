Thomasville police detective named a top digital forensic expert examiner

THOMASVILLE — One of Thomasville’s finest recently earned a national award from the United States Secret Service.
Detective Lisa Maxwell, a crime scene investigator with the Thomasville Police Department, was recently named one of the top digital forensic expert examiners in the nation.
Maxwell is no stranger to this award.
“I’ve been honored to receive top honors for this distinction since 2016,” Maxwell said. “It’s a privilege each year to receive recognition from the Secret Service for the efforts I have made in digital forensics.
"I am grateful for this opportunity to serve.”
Maxwell has been with the Thomasville Police Department since 1999 and joined the USSS task force in 2013. She covers all of southwest Georgia, from Perry to the north, Eufaula to the west and Waycross to the east.
This year, Maxwell was No. 11 in the country in terms of the number of devices and data she has processed. During a recent Thomasville City Council meeting, she was recognized by U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Clint Bush.
Police Chief Troy Rich also recognized Maxwell for her accomplishments.
“Detective Maxwell’s expertise and skill in this area of forensic science and her commitment to our community make her an outstanding asset to our team,” Rich said. “Her ability to find a digital footprint and follow the trail that suspects unknowingly leave behind has saved countless potential victims and helped to protect our entire community.”
Maxwell processes hundreds of devices annually in her current capacity. She said everyone leaves behind a digital footprint.
“No matter if material has been deleted or even if a device was destroyed, evidence is always left behind,” she said. “There is almost always a trail to follow, be it on smartphones, computers or other devices.”
The work Maxwell is doing is never easy.
“The work is often dark and involves crimes including harassment, stalking, assault, child exploitation, child pornography and even homicide,” Maxwell said. “Knowing I am making a difference and potentially saving lives makes the work worth it.”
Maxwell has assisted in cases involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI.
“In each case I work, it is very rewarding to uncover evidence that brings justice to victims," she said. "Through dedication, training, and hard work, I have been lucky enough to positively contribute to the safety and security of our community and surrounding areas.”