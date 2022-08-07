autism.jpg

The Thomasville Police Department recently participated in an autism safety training course to gain a better understanding of autism and learn effective ways to approach someone on the autism spectrum.

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department recently participated in an autism safety training course to gain a better understanding of autism and learn effective ways to approach someone on the autism spectrum.

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney has participated in autism safety training in the past. He said he saw the value in what he learned and wanted to provide that training for the Thomasville Police Department.

