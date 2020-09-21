THOMASVILLE – Every three years, as part of an ongoing initiative to provide custom-tailored law enforcement service to the community, the Thomasville Police Department issues a public opinion survey. These surveys are used to gauge the effectiveness of past performance and to create a three-year plan that addresses newly identified issues and improves existing services.
“These surveys are an important part of our strategic planning and accreditation requirements,” Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich said in a news release. “We would like to encourage all Thomasville residents to complete this important survey.”
According to Rich, the survey is conveniently available online and only takes minutes to complete.
“Our citizens can find the survey on the city of Thomasville website, Thomasville.org, and the TPD Facebook page,” he said. “It is fast and easy to complete, and it will be available until Nov. 30.”
Rich said that the anonymous survey is administered through a partnership with Thomas University.
“This survey is administered by the Thomas University Social Work program and has been approved by the University’s Institutional Review Board,” the TPD chief said. “All survey results will be summarized by the TU Social Work program, and TPD will not receive any individual data. It is important that citizens feel comfortable providing feedback to us, so the survey is completely anonymous.
“The Thomasville Police Department is committed to continually improving the services we provide for our community. We cannot protect and serve the citizens of Thomasville without addressing our weaknesses.”
To fill out the survey, citizens are urged to visit www.thomasville.org or visit the TPD Facebook page at Facebook.com/ThomasvillePoliceDepartment. For more information about this survey, citizens can contact Thomas University Program Director for Social Work Debra Gresham at (229) 226-1621 ext. 1121.
