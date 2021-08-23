THOMASVILLE — When Courtney Kelleigh takes the stage in Las Vegas in October, it will be following nearly two years of tragedy, including the loss of a friend to suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also triumph in seeing her vision becoming a reality.
The 2021 Miss United States contestant has chosen suicide prevention as her platform for the pageant and has been busy in Thomasville helping form Outreach Angels, a mental health outreach crisis initiative.
In late September, Project Sunlight, a shelter for up to six housing-insecure individuals who also face mental health issues, is set to open, Kelleigh said.
After seeing the isolation and the death of her friend to suicide during the pandemic, Kelleigh, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health from Johns Hopkins University, was moved to try to make a difference.
“If COVID had not hit in the way it hit, I would not have been emboldened,” said Kelleigh, a New York native who moved to Thomasville as a child. “You can sit with your hands folded, or you can do something.
“We need more people taking personal interest in the community. I don’t have children or a husband yet, so I am less distracted.”
Her father was institutionalized in a nursing home for seven years, and she did not always have the opportunities she would have liked to visit during her college years, so senior citizens are also among those Outreach Angels is serving. Nursing home residents also are often isolated, so the group has helped bring joy to their lives with parties, delivering Easter egg baskets and other events.
“We are a collaborative of volunteers in the mental health field, therapists, doctors,” said Kelleigh, who is the founder and CEO of Outreach Angels. “We have more volunteers than we know what to do with. It is just a matter of building the infrastructure.”
Kelleigh, who got the “pageant bug” from her mother, a Miss New York runner-up in the 1980s, has been competing since she was 11. Her win in the Miss Georgia United States pageant punched her ticket to compete in the Miss United States event.
“It’s going to be a wonderful experience, and I hope I can win,” she said of the October pageant.
Kelleigh, whose talent is singing, said the years invested in pageants also has been beneficial in terms of scholarships and working with people.
“I developed skills that are invaluable, and I’m better for it,” she said. “I’m hopeful one day I will be able to provide a scholarship fund to a young lady and continue that moving forward.”
To participate in or volunteer for Outreach Angels, visit outreachangels.org.
