THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville Solid Waste Department is inviting residents to spruce up for spring at annual Spring Clean events to be held on April 10 and 17. The events are open to all city of Thomasville residents.
“April is a popular time for household spring cleaning projects,” Jimmy Smith, the city's solid waste & landfill superintendent, said in a news release. “We host the annual drop-off events to assist our city residents with the disposal of household items that are not suitable for our landfill and that sometimes results in dangerous roadside waste.”
This year’s Spring Clean event will kick off on April 10 at Balfour and Flipper Parks and will continue from 10 a.m. until noon.
“Each park will accept unwanted computers, gaming consoles, electronics, small and large household appliances, mattresses, box springs, batteries, and furniture,” Smith said. “This is a great opportunity to dispose of items not recommended for inclusion or allowed in your residential refuse container.”
A second Spring Clean date is scheduled for April 17 at Francis Weston and Cherokee Lake Parks from 10 a.m. until noon.
“On April 17th, Francis Weston Park will be available for our traditional list of accepted disposal items,” Smith said. “In addition to our traditional list of accepted household items, our Cherokee Lake Park location will serve as our only disposal location for hazardous materials such as automotive products, paint products, and household and garden chemicals. When hazardous materials are not properly disposed of, they can pose a threat to human health and our environment.
“Whether remodeling your home or simply cleaning out the garage, the Spring Clean events can serve your needs. We encourage citizens to participate and bring their household items for safe and responsible disposal at any of our convenient event locations.”
For more information or a full list of accepted items, call the city of Thomasville at (229) 227-7092 or visit Thomasville.org.
