THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville will provide a free meal during an upcoming Feeding the Community event to assist anyone in the community in need of food. The meal will be available July 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 407 N. Madison St.
The city has hosted similar events over the years as a way to build community relationships and provide a food source for the community since the closure of Thomasville’s Rescue Mission Soup Kitchen. The Rescue Mission served as a food distribution center for many in the community.
“Since the Rescue Mission closed, these events have played a small role in providing resources to those in need within our community,” Community Outreach & Recruitment Manager for the city of Thomasville Ricky Zambrano said in a news release.
The city will partner with 1915 South, Ashley; Thomasville First Baptist Church, and Thomasville National Bank to host this year’s initial Feeding the Community event. This will be the first of four events scheduled, with other local organizations and businesses coming on board to partner with the city throughout the year.
Earlier in the year, city staff reached out to local organizations to assist with community events and focus on Thomasville’s mission statement of building relationships through openness and inclusion.
“As part of an alliance of community-driven partners, we continue to seek ways to make a difference for those facing challenges within our community,” Zambrano said.
The event will be set up on Madison Street in the parking lot between Singletary Tire Pros and Walden’s Flower Shop for walk-up or drive-thru service. Dates for additional events include Sept. 30, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
For additional information about the event or to find out how an organization can partner with the city of Thomasville, call Zambrano at (229) 227-7041.
