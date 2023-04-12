spring clean.jpg

The city of Thomasville Solid Waste Department will host its annual Spring Clean events the next two Saturdays.

THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville Solid Waste Department will host its annual Spring Clean events the next two Saturdays. Spring Clean events provide safe disposal locations for items not suitable for the landfill.

“The month of April is a popular time for many people to do some spring cleaning around their homes,” Solid Waste and Landfill Superintendent Jimmy Smith said in a news release. “We host our Spring Clean events to serve as safe, convenient drop-off locations and to keep our city clean and welcoming.”

