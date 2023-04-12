THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville Solid Waste Department will host its annual Spring Clean events the next two Saturdays. Spring Clean events provide safe disposal locations for items not suitable for the landfill.
“The month of April is a popular time for many people to do some spring cleaning around their homes,” Solid Waste and Landfill Superintendent Jimmy Smith said in a news release. “We host our Spring Clean events to serve as safe, convenient drop-off locations and to keep our city clean and welcoming.”
This year’s event dates and sites are:
· Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at Paradise Park and Flipper Park;
· April 22 from 8 a.m.-noon at Balfour Park and Cherokee Park.
All locations will accept electronics, appliances, computers, batteries and mattresses. The Cherokee Park event also will accept hard-to-dispose-of items like paint and household chemicals.
“Hazardous materials have to be disposed of properly because they can pose a threat to human health and our environment,” Smith said. “We’re happy to provide this disposal service at our Cherokee Park location so these materials are handled safely and effectively.”
Spring Clean events are open to all city of Thomasville residents. For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at (229) 227-7092.