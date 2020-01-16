THOMASVILLE -- Local residents, businesses, sponsors, community groups and youths are preparing for the 10th MLK Walk and Festival to be held Saturday at 1002 N. Broad Street.
The 10th year’s celebration’s Grand Marshal is Marvin Dawson. The event, celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, is multifaceted. There is a high school/college essay contest with a cash prize, a 2-mile walk through historic downtown Thomasville at noon. The grand prize is an Orlando trip getaway.
A humanitarian of the year will be announced based on community recommendations. In lieu of registration fee, donations can be made to the Thomasville Homeless Coalition, the Jack Hadley Black History Museum greater restoration community outreach development project, the Rescue Mission Soup Kitchen and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Global Impact Initiative. Items needed for donation are named on the event website mlkhumanitarianwalk.org.
Open vendors will be accepted.
There will be a variety of vendors on site. Entertainers will be performing all day. Surprise Special guest appearances and Youth highlighted.
Archbold Live Better will be conducting health screenings from 9-11 a.m. Children and adult activities are available all day, including face painting, a bounce house, fire department children playhouse and mobile paint parties. Vendors include seafood, barbecue, yogurt, beverages, baked goods, food, clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, art and miscellaneous
For more information, email walkoffaith2020@gmail.com or call (229) 224-8161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.