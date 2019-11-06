THOMASVILLE -- The Victorian Christmas costume closet will be open to the public beginning Tuesday and continue through Dec. 13. The costume closet is located inside the Thomasville Visitors Center (144 E. Jackson St.) and is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The closet will be closed on holidays.
“Victorian Christmas is one of Thomasville’s most special and memorable events,” Madison Eaton, the city of Thomasville's events coordinator, siad in a news release. “Seeing our community come together and dress up in Victorian-era attire really sets Victorian Christmas apart and transports attendees to a bygone era. We encourage everyone to participate and have a fun time in costume.”
The Victorian Christmas costume closet features costume pieces for men, women, and children of all ages and sizes.
“Every year we add new pieces to our collection,” Eaton said. “We have many different Victorian styles in various sizes, including hats, skirts, shirts, accessories, vests and more. We encourage participants to use their creativity when piecing together a Victorian look. Oftentimes, you can pair items in your own closet with Victorian pieces for an easy and fun look. For instance, add a Victorian hat and jacket to dark pants and, voila.”
Costume pieces are available on a first-come-first-served-basis. Costume rentals are $10/per person plus a $25 deposit. Deposits are returned when costumes are returned with a dry cleaning receipt and tags. Costumes are due back to the closet by Jan. 6.
Victorian Christmas will be held in downtown Thomasville on Dec. 12-13 from 6-9 p.m. both evenings.
For more information about the costume closet and Victorian Christmas, call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977 or visit www.thomasvillega.com.