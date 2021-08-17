ALBANY — The building that housed the former law offices of the late Albany civil rights attorney C.B. King currently is slated for destruction, but it could get new life as a historic landmark.
The possible revitalization of the 502 S. Monroe St. building was discussed during a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting.
“I think also when you look at icons like the late C.B. King, who was known worldwide, I think it’s important for the community to preserve that history,” Commissioner Jon Howard said during a joint public hearing with the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission. “We should do as much as we can to preserve this building.
“Visitors can see the building where (he) fought for so many years for justice and equality.”
Currently the building is a shell with no roof and will need extensive renovations. It was heavily damaged in the Great Flood of 1994 and has been unoccupied since that time.
“I am pleased to say this one will get my vote, and I hope I can get three others,” Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said. “This is history.”
Several other commission members also expressed their willingness to support the project.
The designation as a historic landmark will exempt the structure from the requirements to either elevate or flood-proof commercial buildings located in a flood plain, which could compromise the historic character of the building, according to the Historic Preservation Commission.
While in rough shape at the moment, “it’s structurally sound,” Albany-Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey said. “The building has been stabilized. At this point it’s basically four masonry walls. Right now it is under a court order for demolition.”
The most pressing issue is preserving the building by securing it so that vandals can’t get inside, he said.
“This is a tangible representation of Albany’s history,” Forgey said. “I don’t think we can lose it. I think this will bring tourism to Albany. Civil rights, African-American tourism is growing.”
Among the possibilities discussed were having Albany Technical College students participate in restoration efforts and linking the building as a tourist attraction through the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
King, for whom the United States Courthouse in downtown Albany was named, gained prominence in the 1960s as co-founder of the Albany Movement.
During the era he represented Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was arrested during an Albany protest, Rev. Ralph Abernathy and Andrew Young. His court wins included a number of cases against area school boards during the period when schools were integrated.
In 1964 King was the first Black Georgian to run for the U.S. House of Representatives since Reconstruction, and in 1970 was the first Black candidate to run for governor in the state.
“What Mr. King did in the early 1960s was amazing,” Mayor Bo Dorough said. “What I’m saying is, I think we’re all on board. We need to have a definite plan. We don’t need to designate this property a historic project and let it sit there (as just) four walls.”
