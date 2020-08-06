ALBANY -- Albany police have arrested and charged three individuals after a shooting at the Luxury Inn early Thursday morning.
The Albany Police Department said in news releases sent to media Thursday that Javaris Bishop, 27, had been shot by Chiandra Miller, 19, after an argument ensued. Bishop and Miller had past issues that led to an argument between Bishop and George Rowe, 20, police said. Miller told investigators she asked the two to stop arguing, but Bishop started approaching her. When Miller asked Bishop to leave her alone, he continued to approach her, and she shot him.
Rowe was charged affray, while Miller was charged with aggravated assault and felony theft by receiving stolen property. A 16-year-old juvenile who was also arrested was charged with tampering with evidence.
Officers located all three suspects hiding in a shed near the corner of Valentine Drive and Hunter Street. They were observed running from the Luxury Inn at around 7:05 a.m. after the shooting. No update on the victim’s condition was immediately available.
