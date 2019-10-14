ALBANY — An accident involving four vehicles, including a motorcycle, resulted in a fatality over the weekend with three people charged.
The accident occurred on the 100 block of East Oakridge Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the Albany Police Department, said.
Banks said a 2005 Audi A4 3.2 driven by Justin Johnson, 18, of Stone Mountain with four passengers, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT driven by Kameron Harris, 18, of Covington with one passenger, a 2018 Dodge Challenger driven by Phillip Spearman, 18, of Covington with two passengers and a 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 driven by Rashad Roberts, 32, of Albany were involved.
Johnson, Harris and Spearman were stopped headed south on Radium Springs Road at East Oakridge Drive. The vehicles turned right onto Oakridge and accelerated quickly appearing to be racing. Johnson and Harris were in the left inside lane, while Spearman was in the right outside lane.
Banks said Johnson appeared to lose control and side-swiped Spearman, who struck the guardrail face on the north side of the concrete bridge. Johnson ran over the concrete median and continued traveling west in the east bound lanes.
Roberts was traveling east on Oakridge in the left inside lane. Harris spun counter-clockwise and struck the guardrail face on the north side of the bridge then struck the south guardrail face on the south side of Oakridge. Johnson struck Roberts head-on and continued traveling west in the east bound lanes until it struck the guardrail face on the southside of Oakridge, Banks said.
Banks said Roberts received fatal injuries. The other drivers were arrested, taken for medical treatment and later transported to Dougherty County Jail.
Roberts worked for the city of Albany's Recreation and Parks Department before recently being hired as an agent with the Animal Control Unit.
"Rashad was excited to be working with the Animal Control Unit. It was what he enjoyed," APD Chief Michael Persley said. "Although he was with APD for a brief time, we were proud to have him as a part of our team. Our condolences to his family."
Banks said this crash remains under investigation. Jail records show that the charges filed were DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and racing on highway/exhibition of speed or acceleration.
The records from the jail showed Johnson, Harris and Spearman still being held on bonds of $2,700 each Monday morning.