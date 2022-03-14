Three competitive races shaping up in Lee County for May 24 primary

LEESBURG — As the weather heats up this spring, so too will the politics in Lee County, where there are three competitive races shaping up in local elections.
Four candidates, two Democrats and two Republicans, are vying for the District 1 County Commission seat. Incumbent Commissioner John Wheaton is not seeking re-election.
The two Democrats seeking the seat are William J. Simmons Jr. and Otis Lee Westbrook. In the Republican field, the candidates are Arthur J. Ford and Dennis Roland.
Candidates qualified last week to be on the May 24 ballot for the partisan primary and nonpartisan elections.
“We’re really excited about that,” Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said. “Lee County has not had many Democrats running in races for several elections. It’s truly exciting to have people from different parties running.”
District 3 County Commissioner Billy Mathis, a Republican who serves as chairman, did not draw an opponent.
The other two competitive races are for the Lee County School Board, where District 3 incumbent Melvin Asher Newell III is the only incumbent not facing opposition in the nonpartisan races.
In District 1 incumbent Donna L. Ford will face Robert E. Usry. And in District 5, Benjamin Lee Daniel and Francis Walls qualified to challenge incumbent board member Phillip Franklin.
“The school board races tended to draw the most interest this time,” Johnson said. “It’ll be good; people will have choices.”
The final day for unregistered voters to qualify to vote in the primaries or for registered voters to make an address change is April 23. The last day for voters to request a mailed absentee ballot is May 23.
Changes in Georgia election laws include one that mandates two Saturdays when polls will be open for in-person absentee voting, generally referred to as early or advance voting. Those will be on May 7 and May 14, with voting hours extended by an hour to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“That’s (good) for people who work Monday through Friday and want to vote early,” Johnson said. “They now have two Saturdays available.”
