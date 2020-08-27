MOULTRIE – Three Dougherty County business leaders are among the 32 participants from across south Georgia who have committed to investing in the future vitality of the region by participating in the 2020-2021 class of South GeorgiaLEADS.
The group announced earlier this week that Chris Hatcher, Bridges Sinyard and Tom Sullivan will be part of the SGL Class of 2020-21.
With participants representing 14 counties in the 21-county region, the trio will be deeply involved in the group that is working to improve the quality of life in the region. The Board of Directors of South GeorgiaLEADS, in partnership with Valdosta State University, jointly announced the participants of this year’s class earlier this week.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I welcome the 2020-2021 class of South GeorgiaLEADS," group Chairwoman Barbara Grogan said in a news release. "Representing an array of communities, professions and cultures across southwest Georgia, we are excited about the great conversations and skill-sharing the class will experience — and take back to their hometowns.
"Reflective of the diversity of our region, we have professionals from an array of sectors, including nonprofits, K-12 and post-secondary education, local government, financial institutions, utility companies, the fashion industry and more. We will gather for the kickoff retreat with a robust plan of activities taking us into the next eight months.”
The 2020-21 class of South GeorgiaLEADS will begin its work in September.
The three Dougherty County business leaders who will take part in the group are:
-- Chris Hatcher with the Dougherty County School System's Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy;
-- Bridges Sinyard with Adams Exterminators;
-- Tom Sullivan with Phoebe Putney Health Systems.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, visit https://locatesouthgeorgia.com/leadership-development/; or contact Grogan at (229) 921-1457; or bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.