DSC_0051.JPG

Attorney General Chris Carr

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu, and Willy Obena on two counts of racketeering.

The defendants are alleged to have participated in a criminal enterprise with the purpose of obtaining and laundering stolen proceeds of cyber fraud schemes. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a business email compromise scam targeting the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.

Tags