ALBANY -- Three people were injured as gunfire erupted in six locations Thursday evening into Friday morning in Albany.
Albany police have responded to some eight shooting incidents this week.
The Thursday night incidents included one in which shots were fired into two residences and two men were injured by gunfire outside Albany nightclubs.
At 12:30 a.m. Friday a security officer working at the 2200 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Disco Palace reported a gunshot victim. He told police that the victim, identified as Mykeil Rivers, approached and told him he had been “jumped” outside and he needed to retrieve his cellphone. Rivers also said he had gotten into a car and ducked after hearing gunfire.
The security officer noticed that Rivers had been shot in the face and drove him to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A second man was injured outside Big Daddy’s Lounge at 300 E. Broad St. Ka’Darius Winbush reported that when he walked outside he heard gunshots and was struck in the left hand.
He told police an unknown person drove him to the hospital, where police responded at 4:47 a.m. Officers found several shell casings outside the nightclub.
In an incident at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Latasha Robinson was shot in the arm after two men argued at her 301 Vintage Road residence. Robinson told police that when the men began arguing in the neighborhood she told her children to go inside and other children to go to their homes. She heard gunshots after she went inside.
When she looked outside, she said she saw a male firing a weapon and then leaving in a car. At that point someone pointed a gun at her and shot her in the left arm.
At 12:55 a.m. Friday police were dispatched to the 1208 Avalon Ave. residence of Barbara Williams who reported hearing several gunshots. Afterwards she noticed bullet holes in the front door of the residence and a car parked outside.
There were no injuries reported, police said. Three other people were at the residence at the time of the incident.
At 1:47 a.m. officers responded to an apartment at 1910 Elkhorn Lane. There, Donnell Mills reported being awakened by gunfire. When police arrived they found a bullet hole in the front living room window where a bullet entered. Several bullet shell casings were found at the location.
There were no injuries.
Police were dispatched at 4:02 a.m. Friday to the 100 block of Morningside Drive, where Eugene Byrd Jr. reported that three people shot at him. Byrd told police that his assailants fired at him from a silver car parked in a nearby cul-de-sac.
Byrd’s car was struck multiple times but he was uninjured, police said.
Winbush was in fair condition on Friday afternoon, a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital spokesman said. Robinson was treated and discharged, and Rivers was transported to another hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.