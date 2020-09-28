ALBANY -- Police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings that left three people injured, and in one of the incidents a stray bullet entered an occupied home with an infant inside.
At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, the Albany Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Willow Street, where they found an abandoned bicycle but no victim.
They later determined that Craig Conrad Coleman, 24, was injured in the shooting and had been dropped off at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital by an unknown individual.
Witnesses at an Edgerly Avenue residence, where the bullet entered a home, told police they heard three or four gunshots. Police found two .45-caliber shell casings on Willow Street.
Another witness reported seeing a black SUV with a Tennessee license plate leaving the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting. Another reported seeing that Coleman received several gunshot wounds.
At about 8:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a second shooting at 608 Moultrie Road, where they found Jaquavious Staefon Cleveland, 20, and Willie Frank Fields, 60, had been wounded.
Fields told police that he was sitting in front of his apartment building when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been struck by a bullet. Cleveland was running from the location when he was struck in the back in the left shoulder area, police said.
Both were transported to the hospital.
Witnesses reported seeing a silver truck and a gold SUV leaving the area around the time of the gunfire.
Coleman was in fair condition on Monday, a hospital spokesman said, and Cleveland and Fields were treated and released.
Police also reported motorcyclist Victor Camp, 55, was seriously injured in a Sunday accident. Camp was riding east on East Oakridge drive at about 3:33 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla driven by Dontarious Jones, 23, pulled into his path, police said.
Camp overturned and slid into the right lane. A witness followed the vehicle and provided a tag number to police. The car’s owner identified Jones as the driver. Jones was charged with serious injury by vehicle, failure to yield at a stop sign and driving without a license.
Camp was listed in good condition on Monday.
