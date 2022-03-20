Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel By Melissa Alonso, CNN Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina hotel Saturday.The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.The identities of the victims were not released."Two other victims are at an area hospital for treatment," police said. Officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FPD or submit a tip online.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +35 Best woman-led thrillers Stacker Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities North America North Carolina Shootings Society Southeastern United States The Americas United States Fayetteville Police Department Shooting Hotel Police Law Touristic Facilities Telecommunications Victim Official More News +8 Slideshows featured Brands spending the most on digital advertising By Eliza Siegel Stacker 18 min ago 0 News Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel By Melissa Alonso, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 1 killed and multiple wounded in overnight shooting in Dallas By Michelle Watson and Keith Allen, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 +52 News featuredpopularurgent PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams campaigns on Medicaid expansion during Albany visit Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News 'Reassuring' data suggests Johnson & Johnson vaccine may still have a role to play against Covid-19 date Bridge astro » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles‘I’m a white civil rights activist’: Former KKK leader running for office in North GeorgiaHow to watch Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to CongressBusy afternoon for Albany police officersFormer Mitchell-Baker star Al Pinkins named interim head basketball coach at FloridaAfter 549 days in 9 hospitals and facilities with Covid-19, this man is finally homeFour injured in four-vehicle Expressway accident in AlbanyTemporary state gasoline tax suspension gains final passageA 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says, but the company is working on a shot to handle all variantsFormer UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyDougherty sheriff seeks help in finding wanted person Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Hammer Jam 2022 at Merry Acres Inn in AlbanyPHOTOS: Albany State University Honors Day 2022PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams campaigns on Medicaid expansion during Albany visitGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, March 18-20PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BaseballPHOTOS: Road updates slow traffic at corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Road in AlbanyPHOTOS: Police work 2 cases in northwest AlbanyPHOTOS: Joyce Barlow kicks off campaign for District 151 in AlbanyPHOTOS: Players match wits in weekend Chess Champions tournament in AlbanyPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor Relays Track and Field Meet Newspaper Ads
