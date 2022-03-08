Three police officers shot, one killed in altercation in Missouri By Andy Rose, CNN Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police respond to one of the shooting sites in Joplin, Missouri. KOAM-TV Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three police officers in Joplin, Missouri, were shot Tuesday during a pursuit of a suspect, and one officer died, authorities said.One officer is in critical condition and the other is in serious but stable condition, Assistant Chief Brian Lewis said in a news release.The suspect is also dead, police said. The series of events began when officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call and found the suspect."As officers attempted to take the subject into custody, he shot two officers and fled the scene in a stolen patrol car," Lewis said.The suspect crashed the vehicle and fired at offers, striking one. The suspect was shot when officers returned fire, police said. The three wounded officers were hospitalized and one is dead, the news release said.Authorities are not releasing any names.Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a tweet he was "praying for the officers involved in the shooting today in Joplin, as well as for their families and fellow officers."According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a non-profit dedicated to memorializing fallen officers, 66 officers have died in the line of duty this year, including nine by gunfire, before Tuesday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Law Enforcement Midwestern United States Missouri North America Police Deaths And Injuries Policing And Police Forces Shootings The Americas United States Officer Suspect Police Cable News Network Brian Lewis Mike Kehoe Gunfire Down Memorial Page News Release Joplin 