ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents reported on Thursday that left at least four people injured.
The first shooting occurred at 1413 Elva St., where officers were dispatched at about 5:27 p.m. Their investigation showed that Zyderres Edward and Tykeem Greene were shot during the incident. Bullets also struck a car there, at the 1411 Elva St. residence and a 1998 Ford Expedition parked at that location, police said.
Zymerick Bishop told police that he was playing basketball at the residence when a black four-door SUV with four occupants pulled up and the driver and front-seat passenger began firing at them.
Police also spoke with Edward at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he told them that he saw the front-seat passenger of the dark-colored SUV fire shots. Edward, who was wounded in the leg, did not realize he had been shot until he arrived at his residence.
Greene left the hospital before an officer arrived, police said.
Police also found 18 shell casings from .22-caliber and 9mm weapons in the area and that a third car had been struck by bullets.
At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. There they found a 2004 Honda Accord with multiple gunshot holes in the driver’s side and Jason Williams with a gunshot wound to his left upper shoulder.
The driver of the car, Kendall Evans, told police that people in a black SUV began shooting at her car while she was driving west in the 1900 block of West Oakridge Boulevard. Evans said she made a U-turn and began driving east, trying to elude the assailants before turning onto South Slappey Boulevard and then Oglethorpe before her car came to a stop.
The third shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. at 902 Willow Oak Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, Keion Ellis told them that he had been shot in the back of the head. Ellis reported that he heard a large number of gunshots and fell to the ground while walking at the intersection of Forsythe Street and Willow Oak Drive.
Ellis, who later was transported to the hospital, told police that he only realized he had been shot when he arrived at his Willow Oak Drive residence, to which he ran after the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.