ATHENS -- Three University of Georgia professors from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences have been appointed to serve on Joint FAO/WHO Expert Meetings on Microbiological Risk Assessment from 2023-27.

JEMRA aims to develop and optimize microbiological risk assessment to improve decisions related to food safety in both developing and developed countries.

Lillian Dickens is the communications, public relations and program coordinator for the UGA Department of Food Science and Technology.

