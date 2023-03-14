Thronateeska to recognize social workers in conjunction with DEA drug exhibit in Albany

Angie Jones, DEA education manager for a drug exhibit on display at the Thronateeska Heritage Center, stands in front of a resources section that offers help for those battling substance abuse issues and their loved ones.
ALBANY – The first of a series of events tied to a drug exhibit on display in Albany will focus on the role of social workers in helping those with substance abuse issues.
On Tuesday, the Thronateeska Heritage Center will host workers with area agencies in honor of Social Work Month. The event, with the theme “Social Work Breaks Barriers,” starts at 6 p.m. in the Chautauqua Room, with a program followed by a tour of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s traveling exhibit.
The “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” exhibit will be on display at the center through September.
“We decided to have a community talk,” Angie Jones, Thronateeska’s DEA education manager for the exhibit, said. “I thought we would have the social workers and also let them share their roles in drug treatment by connecting the things they do to the exhibit.”
The museum has partnered with a number of agencies that work in the field, including The Anchorage, Aspire Behavioral Health and Disability Services, Change Center, GraceWay Recovery Center, NAMI Albany and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Jones, a retired educator, said she was aware of the role of social workers in a school setting and also had experience with social workers at hospitals, but had not made the connection between the value of social workers in drug treatment.
“I’ve learned some things by researching,” she said. “I just want to let the community know they do other things besides that.
“One of Thronateeska’s goals in bringing the exhibit here was building community collaborations, and this will do that. Another goal was to raise awareness of drug issues in our community.”
The exhibit opened on Feb. 9, and through Feb. 28 had 587 visitors, including a school group from Richmond County.
“We’ve had church groups,” she said. “We’ve had a mixture of groups. We have a lot of walk-in traffic, especially on Saturday.”
The exhibit also includes resources to help individuals with an addiction issue and their families and also would be beneficial for instructors teaching students in health classes, Jones said.
The Tuesday program is the first of planned monthly events for the duration of the exhibit. In April the emphasis will be on stress for Stress Awareness Month.