DOERUN – The old adage “don’t count your chickens before they hatch” is very much on the minds of area farmers, even though in this case it applies more to crops like corn, cotton and peanuts than to products of the avian variety.
Prices for those commodities are strong at the moment, but the cost of fertilizers and other products have gone sky-high and some are in short supply.
Each year for area farmers is different, whether it’s drought or disease or late-season tropical systems that ruin entire crops with untimely winds or drenching rains that keep tractors out of the fields during peak harvesting time.
But this year may present some of the biggest challenges yet. And farmers won’t benefit from strong prices for their crops unless they actually successfully grow and harvest them.
Costs for fertilizer were high early in the year, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a bad situation. Russia and Ukraine previously exported nearly 30 percent of nitrogen and phosphorus, and Russia and Belarus exported about 40 percent of the world’s supply of potash.
Russia has been hit by sanctions, and much of Ukraine’s industrial areas are in ruins.
“I’ve been in the business for 42 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Gary “Gator” Johnson of Colquitt Ag Service, located near Doerun, said. “In the past, you might see one thing that goes crazy, but this year it’s everything.”
Nitrogen prices that were about 50 cents per pound have more than doubled.
“The commodities we grow around here – corn, wheat and cotton – all take nitrogen fertilizer,” said Johnson, who explained that Russia and Ukraine were big producers because of the cheap natural gas they have in abundance and is a primary ingredient in manufacturing nitrogen fertilizer.
Even the ubiquitous weed-killer glyphosate, known commonly as Roundup, is in short supply. China manufactured ingredients for Roundup, and about half of its factories have been shut down, Johnson said.
“It’s not just glyphosate, it’s a lot of different products,” he said. “We ran out early on and had to wait about a month for our second order. I would say glyphosate will run out before the year’s over.”
Diesel also has doubled for farmers from $2 to $4 a gallon, making it more expensive to power the tractors and diesel-fueled irrigation systems.
“We’ve been through tough years, and we’ll get through this one, but I do hope and pray for a good year,” Johnson said.
Basically, any benefit growers could realize from the strong prices for corn and cotton will be eaten up by the high costs of producing them, said Baker County farmer Shane Kelly, whose operation includes cotton, peanuts, blueberries and cows.
The only way he sees to make a profit, he says, is for prices to go up and make a bumper crop in 2022.
“It’s going to be real interesting to see if this is going to work out or not,” he said. “It’s a lot like going to Las Vegas; you roll the dice. As long as the stars line up and everything comes together, it’s going to be alright.
“Right now we’re a little bit profitable, but you’ve got to make a crop.”
The high cost of fuel, fertilizer and chemicals also means that farmers are going to have to borrow more money on the front end to get their crops in the ground and see them through the growing season, said Calhoun County farmer Jimmy Webb.
“You’ve got to go to the bank and make sure they’re working with you,” he said. “It stretches your line of credit because it costs more. That’s going to affect everybody.
“The bottom line is, just like any business now, we’re going to struggle because of how much the inputs went up.”
And it’s not just the cost of those farm inputs and fuel. The cost of machinery, which are subject to the same price increases due to higher costs of steel and computer chips, also is being felt. The impact of the pandemic on the supply chain also is a concern.
“Any equipment we buy is just through the roof,” Webb said. “It’s unreal what equipment, parts cost. Last year during harvest, I had a machine break down and I couldn’t get the parts. That’s going to worry me. If you can’t get the parts, what are you going to do?”
The situation farmers are facing also make them leery of taking on improvement projects on their operations.
“There are some things I thought about doing, but I thought I can’t do that right now,” Webb said.
While he had a good year in corn in 2021, the peanuts and cotton were off about 15 percent. With the headwinds farmers are facing this year, those numbers won’t help make for a profitable year.
“What we need is a really good yield,” Webb said. “This crop I’m growing now really needs a good yield. We can make it if Mother Nature lets us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.