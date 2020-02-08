ALBANY -- Thursday’s line of storms that brought heavy rain to the area and forced the cancellation of schools in southwest Georgia wasn’t as big a wind event as expected, which is just as well for a region that has been blasted by tornadoes, a tropical storm and Hurricane Michael in short order in recent years.
The National Weather Service’s rain prediction was fairly accurate, with the average rainfall in the region coming in between 2 and 6 inches.
Some trees were uprooted, causing damage to traffic-control devices and utility poles, but no widespread damages were reported.
“We stay prepared for severe weather," Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton said in a Friday email response. “I know that everyone is thankful that it was not as bad as predicted.”
City utility workers did have a downed pole on U.S. Highway 19 South that affected the Putney and Radium Springs area during the night, Broughton said. Work at the location continued into Friday.
A Friday report from the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency showed flooding on three streets in Albany, in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street, the 500 block of Meadowlark Drive and the south lane in the 2000 block of South Madison Street.
Workers responded to trees blocking roadways at 11 locations and to eight instances of utility fires and downed wires.
Traffic signals were interrupted at seven locations, and power interruptions were reported in the 400 block of Stephen Lane, the 700 block of Mobile Avenue, and Radium Springs Road at its intersection with Oakridge Drive and Richard Avenue.
