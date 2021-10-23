The 1917 steam locomotive at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture will be loaded with good cheer for the holidays on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 when the North Pole Express makes its annual run to visit Santa Claus.
Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Children 1 year of age and under are free. Children 2 years of age and older must have a ticket.
The museum’s 1917 Vulcan steam locomotive will depart for the North Pole every 20 minutes from 5 to 8:20 p.m. on the six nights of the event. Guests will begin their journey to see Santa starting in Santa’s Library, where a few mischievous elves will read the holiday classic “The Polar Express” in the Costume Shop, behind the Clyatt Cabin.
Guests will then board the North Pole Express to visit Santa Claus and enjoy the movie version of “The Polar Express” in a rustic holiday atmosphere. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras for festive photo opportunities throughout the experience and with Santa.
Guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before their scheduled session for the best experience possible. The passenger cars behind the historic locomotive are open air, and it is recommended that guests dress according to the weather. For more information, call (229) 391-5205 or visit www.gma.abac.edu.
