TIFTON – Students will have the opportunity to use the new top of the line CASE IH AFS Connect Magnum 200 CVT Tractor at the J.G. Woodroof Farm at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College this year thanks to Tidewater Agriculture and Construction.
Mark Kistler, dean of ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said he is thankful for the relationship ABAC has with Tidewater.
“The new Case IH Mag 200 CVT AFS will be a tremendous asset to not only our farm operation but, more importantly, to our students and their hands-on learning,” Kistler said in an ABAC news release.
The newly designed tractor features a luxury cab with a 360-degree view. There is a lot of new technology and power sources integrated into the tractor’s system. Tidewater officials say they hope to get feedback on the technology from the ABAC students.
“Tidewater Agriculture and Construction is once again proud to partner with ABAC on the yearly use of a tractor,” Robert McLeod, the Tidewater Tifton Branch Manager, said. “This year, the tractor is a new AFS Connect Magnum 200 CVT. CASE IH launched the AFS Connect version of the Magnum earlier this summer, and we are excited to get some great feedback from the ABAC staff and students.
“This new tractor has a newly designed luxury cab and a lot more technology integrated into the tractor. This generation of students are naturals with technology which makes them very qualified critics. Along with keeping the college on the cutting edge, the ABAC staff is going to allow some of our Tidewater employees to come out to the farm and get some much-needed ‘seat time’ so that we are educated for our customers. All in all, this partnership is beneficial for both sides, and we plan to continue the relationship in the future. ABAC is a beacon in the agriculture community, and its education is needed more than ever. We are glad to contribute in this small way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.