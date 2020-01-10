TIFTON – The U.S. Highway 82/State Route 520/Fifth Street rail crossing near Commerce Way in Tifton is scheduled to close for two days for maintenance, requiring a detour for non-local traffic.
The crossing is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen Thursday. The dates are subject to change based on the rail company's schedule and the weather.
Non-local traffic on U.S. 82 approaching from the east will turn north on U.S. 41/State Route 7 (running common with Main Street, Love Avenue and 12th Street) to the Interstate 75 Exit 64 interchange. Traffic will travel south on I-75 to the Exit 62 interchange (U.S. 82/State Route 520). The pattern will be reversed for U.S. 82 traffic approaching from the west. Detour signs will be posted.
