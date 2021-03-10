TIFTON – Local doctors Nandal Chainani and Navdeepa Chainani recently made a contribution to Tift Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART program.
Nandal Chainani is a pediatric specialist in Tifton and owns and operates Kids Care Clinic. Navdeepa Chainai is a family medicine specialist and owns and operates New Medical Center in Tifton. The Chainanis’ contribution will be designated for both adult and children’s services at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Donations made to TRMC through the Georgia HEART program qualify for a 100 percent state tax credit.
“It’s not too late for individuals, married couples who file jointly, or organizations to make their 2020 contribution to TRMC through Georgia HEART,” Southwell COO Alex Le said. “It’s a great way to support the hospital’s mission, allowing state tax dollars in work locally within our community.”
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaHeart.org or www.TiftRegional.com/TaxCredit.
