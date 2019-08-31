TIFTON — Tift Regional Health System’s Diabetes Learning Center here was recently awarded continued recognition from the American Diabetes Association.
The Diabetes Learning Center in Tifton was originally recognized by the American Diabetes Association in 2011 and has continued to be recognized for the education services it offers program participants.
“We are very excited to be awarded continued recognition from the American Diabetes Association,” Diabetes Learning Center Manager Wanda Watson said. “This is a testament to the wonderful staff we have here and their commitment to educating people with diabetes in the area.”
The ADA Education Recognition effort, which began in the fall of 1986, is a voluntary process that assures approved education services have met the national standards for diabetes self-management education services. Services that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals that can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management.
Self-management education is an essential component of diabetes treatment, and one result of national standards compliance is greater consistency in the quality and quantity of education offered to individuals with diabetes. Participants in an ADA Recognized service are taught, as needed, self-care skills that promote better management of their diabetes treatment regimen.
All approved education services develop individualized participant education plans that can include any of the following topics: diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring, preventing, detecting and treating acute complications; preventing, detecting and treating chronic complications through risk reduction; goal-setting and problem-solving; psychological adjustment; and preconception care, management during pregnancy and gestational management.
Assuring high-quality education for participants’ self-care is one of the primary goals of the ADA Education Recognition Program. Unnecessary hospital admissions and some of the acute and chronic complications of diabetes may be prevented through self-management education.
“We are constantly working to help those with diabetes better manage their disease in hopes that we can help prevent future complications,” Watson said. “The renewal of our recognition from the American Diabetes Association shows that we are doing a good job of that, and we will continue to work hard at it going forward.”
For more information, call (229) 353-6753 or visit the Tift Regional Diabetes Learning Center page on Facebook.