TIFTON — Two Tift County High School graduates have been selected as the recipients of the Masonic Lodge of Tifton No. 47 and No. 745 F&AM Endowed Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Marlee Talley, a freshman education major, and Cole Talley, a freshman wildlife major, will receive the scholarship through the ABAC Foundation for the 2019-20 academic year.
Recipients of the scholarship must be enrolled full-time at ABAC with a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher to receive or continue to receive the scholarship. The student must be a graduate of a Tift County school and demonstrate high standards of character and personal integrity.
"ABAC is very appreciative of the support for this scholarship and delighted to have Marlee and Cole meet the donors who are investing in their college education,” Deidre Martin, ABAC’s chief development officer, said. “The members of the Masonic Lodge of Tifton No. 47 and No. 745 F&AM have worked very hard to make this scholarship endowment a reality, and it will benefit students from this area for years to come.
“Their organization is a wonderful example of a group giving back in a very meaningful way to their community."
Martin said the scholarship was created in 2016 through the leadership of Lamar Jackson and Gerald Branch and grew to become an endowed scholarship at ABAC with more than $25,000 raised for this effort.
"Freemasonry is a charitable and benevolent organization that seeks to improve lives and the community,” Dave Powell of the Masonic Lodge of Tifton No. 47, said. “Our late brother, Lamar Jackson, had a vision for establishing an endowment for kids that show need in our community to attend ABAC. Through our lodge fundraising activities, we have been able to establish a permanent endowment for present and future generations."