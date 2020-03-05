ALBANY -- Got a little junk in the trunk?
If so, this weekend is an opportunity to unload some of it during the opening Saturday of the Tift Park Community Market as the seventh season for the event opens on the seventh day of the month.
On the first Saturday of each month, the market allows area residents to bring general items they would like to sell in the park. The types of items organizers have in mind are things like record albums and collectibles, said Stephen Brimberry, president of Friends of Tift Park.
“We think doing it on the first Saturday we’re open, it will be big,” he said.
The 2020 season, which lasts from March through October, also will feature the second Easter bonnet parade.
“We create stuff,” Brimbery said. “You know how the naysayers say there’s nothing to do in Albany? We create these events, and we hope more people take advantage of it.”
About 500 or more people are expected to show up on the first Saturday of the season, based on the number that has attended the opening in previous years. The market is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Regular vendors include local people selling eggs, honey, produce and crafts, and about 35 are expected for the first Saturday. The average for the spring-through-fall season is about 20 vendors, ranging in age from 8 to 80.
“About 10 will be regulars, 10 will be first-timers, so it keeps it fresh,” Brimberry said.
The market also features music from local bands looking for an opportunity to play.
“We don’t charge people to set up, and we don’t pay the band to play,” Brimberry said. “The vendors keep coming back like they do because they don’t have to pay a set-up fee.
“It’s a great place to showcase your talent without having to pay a lot of money.”
When no band is available, visitors can hear their own albums played on a record player. On April 11 Freewill Baptist Church of Lee County will join forces to hold the second market's Easter egg hunt.
“That was a big event,” Brimberry said of the 2019 egg hunt. “It brought their people, it brought their resources.”
The church also brought a bounce house and had candy for the more than 200 children who attended.
The market has moved to several locations after 2017 storms damaged the park. The friends group, with donations from Lowe’s, was able to plant bald cypress trees.
The market is always looking for new vendors and musical acts, and those interested in setting up a booth or belting out a tune can get more information by visiting the Tift Park Community Market Facebook page. Most large-scale vegetable growers sell through a wholesaler, so finding local producers has been an issue.
“If we can keep more produce people there, we’ll be fine,” Brimberry said. “If you’re a backyard farmer, get in contact.”
For Brimberry, there are a couple of misconceptions he would like to correct.
“We’re not in Tift County; we’re not a carnival,” he said. “It’s a community event in Albany’s oldest park.”
For Gail Greene, who recognized Brimberry at an Albany restaurant while he was talking with a reporter, the opening of the market can’t come soon enough.
“I love the market,” she said. “It’s easily accessible, all the regulars are friendly and helpful. I can’t wait. My daughter and I can’t wait.”
