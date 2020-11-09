ALBANY -- Two down, plenty more to go.
With two huge nationwide events -- Halloween and Election Day -- now behind us in the time of corona, Americans have started preparing in earnest for the Big Three end-of-year holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.
Many shoppers took advantage of the Tift Park Community Market at Pretoria Fields Sunday to get a jump-start on their holiday shopping. With vendors offering hand-crafted decorations, an ornament decoration how-to, and other goods with a local feel, there was plenty for local shoppers to mark off their "have-to-get" list.
The Tift Park Market will be available at its home grounds -- historic Tift Park -- on Saturdays throughout November. The market gets a start at 8 a.m. each Saturday and continues until 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.