Tift Park tennis center concept drawing unveiled by Dougherty County Commission

ALBANY — A rallying point for tennis enthusiasts, and what county officials hope will be a new economic engine by bringing tennis tournaments to Albany, is officially on the drawing board as the long-anticipated program gains momentum.
The Dougherty County Commission’s Recreation Committee unveiled a concept drawing of the proposed tennis center at Tift Park during a Monday commission meeting.
The plans call for 12 traditional tennis courts at the North Jefferson Street location for recreation and adult tournament play, to be developed by the county. An adjacent pickleball court area also will be part of the complex for junior tournament play.
The county’s concept plans call for the city of Albany to develop the pickleball area.
On the table is a proposal to enlist Leesburg-based EMC Engineering Services to provide consulting services for the development.
The total cost for the proposed contract is $202,644, with the county’s share at $120,144 and the city’s costs amounting to $82,500. The county has $1.3 million for developing tennis facilities available through a special-purpose local-option sales tax approved by voters some 20 years ago.
EMC Engineering’s services will include surveying, planning, engineering, architectural and consulting, and construction-phase assistance.
The commission will vote on the proposal at a later date.
“I wanted everybody to look at this information from EMC,” Commissioner Clinton Johnson, the chair of the county’s Recreation Committee, said. “Having one firm do this all at one time moves this along quicker.”
Plans call for the county to purchase land from the city at the park and also from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany for the 12 courts and pro shop it will contribute to the development. The city would construct the pickleball area where its tennis courts currently are located, under the proposal.
“At this point, we feel pretty confident in them right now, in what they’re calling a racket complex,” Johnson said of the city’s participation.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners heard that there are two options for operating the pro center, whose director would be responsible for operations, including scheduling and organizing tournaments.
One is to hire a management company, which is the most common practice, and the second is to have the county hire staff to manage the pro shop.
County officials said they anticipate having the tennis center up and running within about 18 months.
