TIFTON – The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently donated $15,000 to the Tiftarea YMCA in Tifton.
These funds will be used to provide nourishment for students involved in the Tiftarea YMCA’s after-school program. The program begins with a daily devotion, nutrition, time for tutoring/homework and outdoor enrichment activities and games. Speaking engagements from community leaders are also part of the program, as they allow children to learn about different professions in the area.
Before COVID-19, the Y's program fed approximately 450-500 children at eight outreach sites throughout the community in the summertime and two after-school sites with approximately 50-60 kids per day during the school year.
The funds were made possible from the foundation’s “Hearts and Diamonds” Gala. This fundraiser is used to assist community projects, as well as provide lifesaving medical equipment for Emergency Medical Services in Tift Regional’s service area.
To learn more, visit www.trmcf.com or www.tiftareaymca.org/food-for-thought.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.