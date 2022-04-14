tiftarea ymca.png

From left, YMCA Board Member/Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice Chair Joe Pope, Executive Director Mandy Brooks, and Tiftarea YMCA CEO Jason Bishoff show off a giant check symbolizing a TRMC Foundation donation to the local Y.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON — The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently donated $15,000 to the Tiftarea YMCA.

These funds will be used to provide nourishment for the Tiftarea YMCA’s after-school program. The program begins with a daily devotion, nutrition, time for tutoring/homework, and outdoor enrichment activities and games. Speaking engagements from community leaders are encouraged, as it allows the children to learn about different professions in the area.

Before COVID-19, this program fed approximately 450-500 children at eight outreach sites throughout the community in the summer time and two afterschool sites with approximately 50-60 kids per day during the school year.

TRMC Foundation officials said the agency is excited to partner with the Tiftarea YMCA on this worthy project. The foundation is a community sponsor, and efforts are used on medical equipment for local and surrounding county emergency medical services as well as assistance within the community.

To learn more, visit www.trmcf.com or www.tiftareaymca.org/food-for-thought.php.

