From left, YMCA Board Member/Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice Chair Joe Pope, Executive Director Mandy Brooks, and Tiftarea YMCA CEO Jason Bishoff show off a giant check symbolizing a TRMC Foundation donation to the local Y.
TIFTON — The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently donated $15,000 to the Tiftarea YMCA.
These funds will be used to provide nourishment for the Tiftarea YMCA’s after-school program. The program begins with a daily devotion, nutrition, time for tutoring/homework, and outdoor enrichment activities and games. Speaking engagements from community leaders are encouraged, as it allows the children to learn about different professions in the area.
Before COVID-19, this program fed approximately 450-500 children at eight outreach sites throughout the community in the summer time and two afterschool sites with approximately 50-60 kids per day during the school year.
TRMC Foundation officials said the agency is excited to partner with the Tiftarea YMCA on this worthy project. The foundation is a community sponsor, and efforts are used on medical equipment for local and surrounding county emergency medical services as well as assistance within the community.
