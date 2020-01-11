TIFTON -- The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation’s annual “Hearts and Diamonds Gala” will be held on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center and will have a `70s theme this year. Tickets for “That `70s Gala” are $125 per person and can be purchased by calling (229) 391-3310. All proceeds benefit the TRMC Foundation.
“The gala will include fine food, live `70s music with Party of 5, dancing, and a diamond giveaway,” TRMC Foundation Executive Director Mandy Brooks said. “We encourage all attendees to dress in the style of the era. It will be a fun and festive evening. You can get your `70s groove on at the gala while supporting a great cause.”
The TRMC Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enriching health care at Tift Regional Medical Center and within the community through fundraising, medical equipment donations, building project assistance, patient experience enhancements, medical scholarships and more.
Brooks said the TRMC Foundation continues to make quite an impact on the community. In 2019, the foundation’s “Community Fund” provided funding for a mobile clinic, which currently offers medical assistance in Tift County four days per week.
“The mobile clinic is beneficial for the health of patients through treatment as well as education on preventive medicine,” Brooks said. “The mobile clinic has also been used for medical screenings and outreach opportunities at health events.”
Brooks said the foundation’s Community Fund was also responsible for purchasing nine 12-lead EKG machines for the EMS offices in Berrien, Irwin, Tift and Turner counties.
“These life-saving devices are used on a daily basis by our first responders and are necessary for saving the lives of our loved ones,” she noted.
To purchase tickets for “That `70s Gala,” or for more information, visit www.trmcf.com or www.tiftregional.com. The UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center is located in Tifton at 15 RDC Road, off Interstate 75 at exit 64.
