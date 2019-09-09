Tift Regional Health System employees donate more than $64K to charities

TIFTON — Tift Regional Health System employees raised $64,669.99 for the hospital system's annual Community Spirit Fund benefiting the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, Horizons Community Solutions/Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, United Way of South Central Georgia, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Cook County Area.
A special check presentation was made to these organizations on Thursday at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Each spring, TRHS employees raise money for the Community Spirit Fund through T-shirt sales, bake sales and other fundraising projects. TRHS departments also contribute items for an annual gift basket raffle.